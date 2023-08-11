Isolated strong storms possible this afternoon

We are monitoring the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. One or two storms could be strong to severe, especially along and east of I-35, with the main threats being hail and wind. Storms will exit the area by late afternoon or early evening, leaving us with a nice evening and a lovely Saturday. Our weather pattern will change for the second half of the weekend, with cooler temps and widespread rain likely Sunday into Monday. The week ahead looks dry and comfortable, with a small chance of showers later in the week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by mid to late afternoon. One or two isolated storms could be strong to severe with hail and wind being the main threats. Storms will exit the region by late afternoon or early evening.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will definitely be the best day for you. Unless, of course, your weekend plans include dancing in the rain. Then Sunday will be your day. Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

On Sunday, we are tracking a system with the potential to bring widespread rain to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to an inch or more will be possible in some locations. We are not expecting much in the way of severe weather with this system. Along with the rain and scattered thunderstorms, expect cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Rain could linger into Monday morning, with gradual clearing as the day progresses. Monday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, the forecast appears generally dry and comfortable with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’re keeping an eye on the potential for a few scattered showers or thundershowers by mid to late week, but it’s too early for specifics.

