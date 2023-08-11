Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Lor Ray and Howard Drive roundabout to open before school year begins

On Thursday, Arnold’s of Mankato took a test drive of the roundabout, and the trucks experienced no problems with the turns.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The roundabout on Lor Ray and Howard Drive is on schedule to open before the school year starts.

That’s just before the labor day weekend.

Construction started on the second week of June. North Mankato city staff say crews have finished underground utility work, lower-lifts of the pavement, and putting up road signs.

On Thursday, Arnold’s of Mankato took a test drive of the roundabout, and the trucks experienced no problems with the turns. City staff says rainy weather hasn’t affected construction progress.

“At this point, the plan has always been to have the road open for school. And we are on track to be able to do that. The progress is coming along really, really well. Dirt Merchants has done a great job on this project, and we’re really happy with the progress,” said Public Works Director, Luke Arnold.

Crews still need to complete grading, gravel, and pavement along the roundabout on Lor Ray’s sides. Then, crews need to finish a final lift of asphalt and striping, and restoration.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
KEYC First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Extreme heat and humidity this week

Latest News

A Promise Fellow will work with area schools to empower youth voices, connect students with...
MN Alliance with Youth calls for more Promise Fellows
The 51st Annual Traditional Mankato Wacipi is taking place September 15 through the 17.
Celebrating 45 years of the American Indian Religious Freedom Act
Back in June, Mayor Kuntz made stirred controversy with his comments about a July 8 Pride event...
Owatonna Mayor shares letter following calls for resignation
FILE - Scott County officially announced the 2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival and that...
2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival announced; tickets now on sale