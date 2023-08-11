Lor Ray and Howard Drive roundabout to open before school year begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The roundabout on Lor Ray and Howard Drive is on schedule to open before the school year starts.

That’s just before the labor day weekend.

Construction started on the second week of June. North Mankato city staff say crews have finished underground utility work, lower-lifts of the pavement, and putting up road signs.

On Thursday, Arnold’s of Mankato took a test drive of the roundabout, and the trucks experienced no problems with the turns. City staff says rainy weather hasn’t affected construction progress.

“At this point, the plan has always been to have the road open for school. And we are on track to be able to do that. The progress is coming along really, really well. Dirt Merchants has done a great job on this project, and we’re really happy with the progress,” said Public Works Director, Luke Arnold.

Crews still need to complete grading, gravel, and pavement along the roundabout on Lor Ray’s sides. Then, crews need to finish a final lift of asphalt and striping, and restoration.

