Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato MoonDogs win the final home game of the season

MoonDogs win 6-5 in extra innings
MoonDogs win 6-5 in extra innings(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato MoonDogs played their final home game of the season Thursday night as ISG Field.

Mankato went on to win the game 6-5 in extra innings.

The MoonDogs play next Friday, August 11th against the Waterloo Bucks at Riverfront Stadium.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

MSU takes on Sioux Falls at the end of the month in the first regular season game.
Maverick Insider: MSU football opens fall camp
The Jordan Brewers battle the Belle Plaine Tigers at Mini Met Ballpark on Aug. 8, 2023.
TOWN BALL: Jordan dominant in win against Belle Plaine
Pirates win 4-1 over Islanders on Tuesday night.
Blue Earth back to state after beating Gaylord
Waterville beats Waseca 6-0 to advance to Saturday.
Waterville wins 6-0 over Waseca