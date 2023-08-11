Maverick Insider: MSU football opens fall camp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, head coach of the Minnesota State football team joins Rob Clark to talk about the first few days of fall camp as the Mavericks gear up for the team’s first contest at the end of the month against Sioux Falls.

