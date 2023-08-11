MN Alliance with Youth calls for more Promise Fellows

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s still time to be a part of the Promise Fellow program in Minnesota.

The program is sponsored under the MN Alliance with Youth, a non-profit organization based in the Twin-Cities, and works all around the state of Minnesota.

A Promise Fellow will work with area schools to empower youth voices, connect students with teachers and lawmakers, and help with academic struggles.

The organization is recruiting for more leaders to apply as a Promise Fellow.The program lasts from September 1 to May 31, and can be extended through the summer.

“I feel like our Promise Fellows are really able to like drum up excitement to see students. At least when I was a Promise Fellow, I loved going in and seeing my students every day. And sending them gifts and emails. Because some of our kids don’t really think about the future or goals,” said Lillie Williamson. “I think our relationship building just like is a huge reminder that you’re important, you’re a person, we care about you, we want you to do well.”

Organizers are looking for recruits 18 years old or older that have a high school diploma. The application deadline is Aug. 14, and anyone can apply online.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.