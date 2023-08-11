MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dr. James Hulwi is in with the Orthodontic Specialists of Southern Minnesota to celebrate National Teeth Alignment Day. Dr. Hulwi talks about how the teeth alignment process works and when you know it’s time to get your teeth aligned.

The Orthodontic Specialists of Southern Minnesota is located at 1591 Tullamore St in Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.