Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

National Teeth Alignment Day

Dr. James Hulwi is in with the Orthodontic Specialists of Southern Minnesota to celebrate National Teeth Alignment Day.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dr. James Hulwi is in with the Orthodontic Specialists of Southern Minnesota to celebrate National Teeth Alignment Day. Dr. Hulwi talks about how the teeth alignment process works and when you know it’s time to get your teeth aligned.

The Orthodontic Specialists of Southern Minnesota is located at 1591 Tullamore St in Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
KEYC First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Extreme heat and humidity this week

Latest News

Love, Courtship and Marriage will take place Aug. 19 at 1:00 p.m.
Celebrate Love, Courtship & Marriage
Dana Sikkila is in with the 410 Project to talk about her next big plan.
The 410 Project brings art to Blue Earth County Jail
Body Concepts has exactly what you need with their relaxation salt lamps.
Relax with Body Concepts’ salt lamps
FILE - Scott County officially announced the 2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival and that...
2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival announced; tickets now on sale