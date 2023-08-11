North Mankato Starbucks location opens Aug. 11

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Coffee-lovers were able to head into North Mankato’s newest coffee shop on Friday

North Mankato’s Starbucks location, on Lor Ray Drive, opened on Fri., Aug. 11.

This Starbucks features a drive-thru and dine-in area, with hours from _ to _.

The opening comes months after Chipotle opened its doors.

Construction for both establishments started in September 2022.

City officials hope the restaurant and coffee shop will cater to North Mankato’s growing entertainment and sports scene.

