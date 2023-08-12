11-year-old killed in Albert Lea bicycle crash

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities in Albert Lea responded to a car versus bicycle crash Friday evening.

Upon arrival Albert Lea officers found the bicyclist lying in the southbound lane of Bridge Avenue. The victim was unresponsive, and officers began life saving measures. The child was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea where he was declared dead at 5:52 p.m.

The child has been identified as 11-year-old Ayden Michael Brackey from Albert Lea.

Brackey had been struck by a 2011 Cheverolet Malibu driven by 89-year-old Viola Marian Matson. Matson was driving southbound on Bridge Avenue with a green light when the westbound bicycle crossed in front of her vehicle and was struck.

No impairment was detected, and no criminal charges are being sought.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.