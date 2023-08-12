MPCA partners with Region Nine Development to prepare two southern MN cities for severe weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As climate change becomes a growing issue throughout the nation, leaders in Minnesota are focusing on how to prepare their communities for extreme weather.

“I really, truly feel that once other communities can see what action is being taken, it will only help create more ideas and other communities will apply for funds. To be able. To take similar types of action and and or to be able to at least start and have the. Conversations to have that community engagement. And to get. All different types of input, and that includes the younger generation as well, you know,” said Nicole Greinsewic.

The city of Saint Peter received a $57,000 grant to study the flow of water, sediment and nutrients during heavy rainfall. This study also will find new ways to protect the drinking water during heavy storms.

“I’m very proud of our drinking water here in Saint Peter. If we can continue to protect the drinking water, the good drinking water we have and keeping nitrates out there, a huge enemy of drinking water. And so we want to maintain that high quality of drinking water that Saint Peter’s residents have become accustomed to,” said Mayor Shanon Nowell.

The city of Comfrey received a $10,000 grant to start a resilience plan. This plan will allow city leaders to evaluate energy costs, food access, flooding and environmental disaster preparedness.

“I think it’s unbelievable because so often small towns get overlooked and and this proves that we count and rural. Minnesota and small towns need to. Take advantage of this because this. Could be a once in a lifetime situation to help out in rural Minnesota,” said Mayor Gary Richter.

The assistant commissioner for air and climate policy, says there is a planning grant opportunity now open until Sept. 14. This grant is for $500,000 and is open to communities with a population under 10,000.

