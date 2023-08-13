Waterville beats Gaylord 16-6 to advance to third place game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waterville beat Gaylord 16-6 on Saturday to advance to the third place game in the Region 6C Tournament.

Waterville plays Belle Plaine Saturday in the third place game. The winner of the Waterville Belle Plaine game punches their ticket to the state tournament.

