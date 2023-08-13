Your Photos
Waterville punches their ticket to state

Waterville wins 8-0 over Belle Plaine
Waterville wins 8-0 over Belle Plaine(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waterville played Belle Plaine for the third place game on Saturday in the Region 6C Tournament at ISG Field.

Waterville won 8-0 over Belle Plaine and punched their ticket to state.

Jordan will be the number one seed, Blue Earth the number two seed and Waterville the number three seed.

