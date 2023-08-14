518 American Legion supports veterans with 2nd annual Mini Vetsfest

Your Photos
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second annual Mini VetsFest was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the 518 American Legion in North Mankato, to raise money for veterans in need.

Community members came out from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. to support veterans in need, by enjoying music from The Pat McLaughlin Band, holding a silent auction, selling food and drinks, and having a raffle.

Service officers were also in attendance to support and give any information on how to further support the veterans in need.

“It’s amazing what the music [does], said event coordinator, Mike Forliti “It’s kind of like therapy for veterans. So, physical wounds are one thing, but mental wounds are the hardest things to fight.”

Some of the other organizations that came to support the Mini VetsFest were Mission 22 and Veterans Affairs in Minneapolis.

