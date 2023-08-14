Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Body recovered in Boundary Waters identified as missing Marshall man

Justin Michael Sperl
Justin Michael Sperl(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A body was discovered near a Cook County lake on Monday.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the body was discovered in the Brule Lake area of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) by other canoeists.

Authorities were able to identify the man as Justin Sperl, 32, of Marshall, MN.

Sperl was reported missing on August 10, but his vehicle was located at the Brule Lake landing.

Law enforcement says they made contact with Sperl on August 11 where he stated that he was fine and was only out canoeing.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Justin,” stated Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

Sperl’s remains will be sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
KEYC First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Extreme heat and humidity this week
He reportedly disclosed to hospital staff that he had been in a sexual relationship with her...
Mankato area man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Latest News

The Scarlets are fresh off a runner-up finish at state.
Expectations remain high for Mankato West football
The $7,000 this group raised pays for the 10 AEDs going to schools and centers around the area.
Turning a tragedy into saving lives
The city worked with a group, that included Indigenous peoples, to select naming options.
Mni Wašté park name waits for approval
The public hearing will help set the stage for redevelopment and reuse of the site.
Jefferson Quarry redevelopment on standby until public hearing
The city of Owatonna has received close to 100 million dollars in investment over the past five...
Owatonna begins change from prairie town to river city