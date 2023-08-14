Brown County Fair wraps up in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A dreary Sunday wrapped up the Brown County Fair, but that did not stop the enthusiasm from the final day.

The end of the fair has many looking back on the past week, and fair officials say that this year was full of highs and lows.

“It ended up being a really great year for us this year,” said Brown County Fair Board Member Anna De St. Croix. “It was a year of just going with the flow. We needed to be flexible, we had some changes, we had some weather, but in the end, it was another really great successful year. We had wonderful crowds and just some really great acts and it was just great. It was a really fun week.”

The ongoing story of the fair’s week was weather, as this became one of the only rain-filled weekends of the summer.

Concerts had to be moved and fairgoers took shelter where they could, but the fair says a gloomy few days did not get in the way of another successful year.

“It definitely made things interesting,” said De St. Croix. “I can’t remember the last time we had to, like, hold our tents down so they wouldn’t blow away in the middle of the day.”

The weather forced the fair to adapt, but the fair says that some weather-induced changes may become permanent fixtures of the fair.

“We did have to make some changes with our concert,” De St. Croix. “We moved sites in our grounds a little bit to accommodate some standing water and stuff like that, but the new area where we had our concert was wonderful and we might just keep it there and do it again next year in that same spot -- so change is good!”

