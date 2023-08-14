Your Photos
Clubhouse destroyed by fire

St. James Golf Course
The St. James Golf Course Clubhouse is now operating out of a temporary location after its building burned down Saturday night.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. James Golf Course Clubhouse is now operating out of a temporary location after its building burned down Saturday night.

The owners of the golf course say they were awakened in the middle of the night to a phone call saying that the clubhouse was on fire, when they pulled up to the golf course, they were met by six different fire departments attempting to put the fire out.

The St. James Golf Course Clubhouse burned down Saturday evening.
The St. James Golf Course Clubhouse burned down Saturday evening.(St. James Golf Course Facebook Page)
After the dust settled, here remains what's left of the St. James Golf Course Clubhouse.
After the dust settled, here remains what's left of the St. James Golf Course Clubhouse.(St. James Golf Course Facebook Page)

They continued by saying that the golf course will stay open, but they will be working out of a temporary office.

River’s Edge Grill, which operated out of the building, will be closed until further notice.

