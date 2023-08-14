Ivy House helps families in crisis

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Trisha is in to talk about Ivy House in New Ulm, a crisis nursery, offering 24-hour childcare to kids ages 0-12. They look to aid families in crisis due to mental health, single parenthood, foster care, medical problems and more.

For more information, you an check out their social media or website at https://ivyhousemn.org/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.