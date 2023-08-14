Your Photos
Ivy House helps families in crisis

They look to aid families in crisis due to mental health, single parenthood, foster care, medical problems and more.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Trisha is in to talk about Ivy House in New Ulm, a crisis nursery, offering 24-hour childcare to kids ages 0-12. They look to aid families in crisis due to mental health, single parenthood, foster care, medical problems and more.

For more information, you an check out their social media or website at https://ivyhousemn.org/

