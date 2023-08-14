Your Photos
Jefferson Quarry redevelopment on standby until public hearing

The public hearing will help set the stage for redevelopment and reuse of the site.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight, Mankato’s city council expects to approve a public hearing on September 11 for the Jefferson Quarry redevelopment project.

Pentagon Acquisition, LLC, wants to redevelop the site under its area-wide plan of the brownfield site. But, city council must amend the Land Use Plan in order to adopt that area-wide study.

The public hearing will help set the stage for redevelopment and reuse of the site, such as residential and commercial uses, but with flexibility for other concepts.

”This is that high-level, broad view of types of general uses of how the site can be developed. There’s more to come with the redevelopment of this site- but this sets the stage for what types of uses can be there in the future,” said Courtney Kramlinger.

