Kato Go Play service ends for the season

Cherry St. bus stop to reopen
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s summer bus route service, Kato Go Play, ends for the season Friday, Aug. 18. Community members are encouraged to continue to schedule service to destinations in Mankato and North Mankato throughout the week by calling 311 or 507-387-8600.

Advanced reservations are required and should be made as early as possible to secure a ride close to the desired pick-up or drop-off time. There is no cost to youth and high-school students. Adult fares are $2 for a one-way ride or $4 for a round-trip ride.

Although Kato Go Play will be done for the summer, the Mankato Transit System offers other transportation options, including its fixed-route, Kato Flex and paratransit services. ‘Bus Mankato,’ a live bus tracker app, is also available to help riders reach their destination on time. Download the app on Google Play and the Apple Store.

Also, The Cherry Street bus stop will reopen on Monday, August 21, and the temporary bus stop at Second Street will be removed.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

