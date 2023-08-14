Light rain today, temperatures projected to heat up

A low pressure system moving through the area will continue to bring a mist to light rain with cloudy skies today ahead of warming temperatures by the end of this week into next week.

Today will start the week off on a rather gloomy side with mostly cloudy skies and a mist to light rainfall at times leading to cooler temperatures overall by this afternoon. We are looking at highs mainly in the upper-60s with a few areas looking at the low-70s possible. Winds will become breezy, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Cloudy skies will gradually clear up to become mostly clear through the late afternoon and early evening hours. Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear with areas of fog likely, which will stick around throughout Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the low-50s.

Tuesday will start off with foggy conditions and mostly clear skies. As fog clears up, skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures remain pleasant with highs topping out in the upper-70s. Winds will become lighter, ranging between 5 and 15 mph throughout the afternoon. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy through the later afternoon hours and then mostly clear once again after midnight. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-80s through the afternoon hours with winds increasing up to 25 mph and gusts reaching up to 35 mph at times. There is a marginal and slight risk, or level 1 and level 2 risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon/evening into the late night hours as showers and thunderstorms are projected to move through the area. Showers and thunderstorms will clear out through the early night hours with gradual clearing overnight as temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Friday morning.

Above average temperatures are going to return through this upcoming weekend, while sticking around throughout the upcoming work week.

We will start to heat up on Friday, with heating continuing over the weekend and into next week. Temperatures on Friday will hover in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will reach up to 20 mph as gusts reach up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will continue with mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend temperatures will continue to rise into the upper-80s and low-90s across the area as skies remain mostly sunny. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Both Saturday night and Sunday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-0s by the following morning.

Next week we will hold onto the mid-summer like temperatures with highs topping out in the upper-80s and low to mid-90s across the area. Skies will remain mostly sunny with conditions looking to be quiet and dry (little to no rain chances through the upcoming week). Thankfully, winds will continue to provide a very light breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight conditions will continue to be mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-60s and low-70s by the following morning.

