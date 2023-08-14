Man arrested for allegedly assaulting police at Rounder’s Bar & Grill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the weekend, police arrested a man at a Mankato bar after he allegedly assaulted police officers.

On Friday, police responded to an incident involving one man, John Morman, 53.

He was asked to leave Rounders, a bar in downtown Mankato, but Morman refused, according to law enforcement.

Police say he resisted all warnings and began assaulting one or more officers.

One video shows multiple officers pinning Morman to the ground for his arrest.

Police say Morman faces one charge of 4th degree assault.

He will be held at the Blue Earth County Jail.

Charges are expected to be formalized later today.

