Mni Wašté park name waits for approval

By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents voted to give Indigenous meaning to a nameless park in Mankato. Now, the city council needs to approve the name.

The name is Mni (mini) Wašté (wash-tay), meaning “good water” in the Dakota language.

The park sits near Mount Kato on Old Highway 66 and County Road 1. It features access to fishing, a regional trail, and a walking trail.

The city worked with a group, that included Indigenous peoples, to select naming options.

The public voted on Mni Wašté.

City staff says the name will connect with the on-going reconciliation projects and events across Mankato.

”Well, it’s part of the work that the city has already been doing over more than 40 years, and working with Indigenous peoples, moving in the spirit of reonciliation and accountability. It’s really another opportunity to build on those partnerships and efforts,” said Edell Fiedler.

Other reconciliation efforts include Reconciliation Park, Adoption of Indigenous Peoples Day, the annual Mahkato Wacipi Pow Wow, and most recently, the Mankato Land Acknowledgement.

