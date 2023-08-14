Your Photos
Owatonna begins change from prairie town to river city

By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We have had the river running through our community forever and to finally have a development that, you know capitalizes on that is very exciting for us; and people are drawn to the water. So I think that will make all the difference,” said Kris Busse.

The city of Owatonna has received close to 100 million dollars in investment over the past five years. Ascend has been in the works for over a decade, redeveloping an underused city block.

“There were five buildings on on this block and the only operating entity was the Owatonna chamber of commerce. The other buildings were empty and ready to, in some cases blighted, and ready to come down,” said Darrin Stadheim.

Stadheim, President of Redline Development Group, believes that Ascend will serve as the fulcrum in the future development downtown.

“It’s going to transform it quite a bit with the 69 units of residential up on top. We’re going to certainly. A lot more density than it’s had in the past, but it’s also going to bring in a lot more culture of those 69 units. I feel that we’re going to be bringing in more of an urban tenant,” said Stadheim.

Playing as key figures in the project are Mineral Springs Brewery, West Bank, and Olmstead Medical Center.

“I think it’s a great sign Owatonna is growing and these amenities just help add to that growth and I think people in Owatonna have a lot of pride for their community and this just reflects that,” said Busse.

The city expects the Ascend project to be finished by the end of next year.

“We kind of turned our backs to the river and now we’re rediscovering that and what an amenity and what a plus that is,” said Busse.

“We’re just continuing that excitement down here on the river,” said Stadheim.

