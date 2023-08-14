Rain into Monday

We’re continuing through what’s shaped up to be a gloomy Sunday, but the heaviest rain is expected overnight into Monday.

Scattered showers and overcast skies were seen across the region throughout today, and we aren’t quite done with the rain yet. The heaviest rain is expected in the late evening Sunday, lasting through the overnight and into early Monday morning. Some thunderstorms are possible, some of which could possibly be strong or severe this evening, but we aren’t anticipating widespread severe weather. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts overnight just in case.

Monday morning will be rainy, so it would be a good idea to leave a few extra minutes for your morning commute. Showers are expected to gradually become more scattered before clearing out around lunchtime. Monday may also be a bit breezy throughout the day as mostly cloudy skies continue. Temperatures will likely remain in the 50s and 60s through the day.

Tuesday will be dry and calm with temperatures rising into the upper 70s.

Wednesday could be our next active weather day with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Winds will also pick up, and gusts over 30mph are possible. Windy conditions are expected to last through Friday, but gradually weaken each day.

Another possible chance of showers/thunderstorms appears next weekend but the chances are still uncertain this far out. Temperatures will also climb back to the upper 80s by the weekend.

