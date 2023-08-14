Soap Box Derby community activity lives on after pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An activity that started during the pandemic has turned into an annual event, bringing community members together.

The Soap Box Derby is an event that was inspired by “The Little Rascals” movie. it was created during the pandemic to give kids in the community a chance to get outside and still be spaced apart.

“Yeah, I think this event is just so much fun,” said Stephanie Drago, Founder of Soap Box Derby. “It’s something that we look forward to every year. It’s something that’s totally kids centered, and all kids just get super into it and it’s just it’s just a wonderful way to bring people together. So, it really means a lot to us.”

Kids in the community build their own soap box to race for the event.

Some of the materials that are typically used are wood, wheels, screws, paint, and bearings to make them go faster.

“It’s not just about winning,” said Benjamin Addison, an attendee. “It’s just about having fun.

Kids also got to enjoy cotton candy, fresh lemonade, sidewalk chalk, and an award ceremony at the end.

This event was free and open to all children in the community.

“This is a wonderful time for the kids to get together and play, and the parent involvement,” said attendee Christy Herrick. “Everybody’s away from their [electronic] screens except when they’re all taking pictures and having a good time, creating their own soapboxes. I mean, we’ve had some interesting creations along the way.”

Overall, the Soap Box Derby is an event that brings the community together even after the pandemic to get the youth in the neighborhood to show off their creativity.

“You’re gonna have so much fun doing this with your friends,” said Soap Box Derby Grand Champion, Stella Blaisdell. “Like how I have fun doing it and you’re gonna have a blast. You’re just really, truly going to have a blast! So please, please do this next year!”

