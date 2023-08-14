Your Photos
St. James Golf Course clubhouse burns down

Late Saturday night, the St. James Golf Course caught fire and the course’s clubhouse was completely burned to the ground.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Late Saturday night, the St. James Golf Course caught fire and the course’s clubhouse was completely burned to the ground.

”Within minutes literally, we ended up with seven fire departments here and they were dumping water trying to get the fire out,” said Owner Jason Kuester.

Today the owners are recovering from the loss, setting up a tent and the course’s mobile food trailer to make a temporary clubhouse until another solution can be found.

The fire didn’t damage any of the course itself; golfers were back on the course Monday morning, and the course’s nightly golf league is continuing without delay.

Owners say that keeping things running as usual is their top priority.

“We have employees working here every day. Golfers are here, they’re gonna, they’re coming in, we had fifteen, twenty people today there we’ve got league again tonight. We’re expecting to keep going just like we were doing with a few less amenities, but everybody’s been positive and looking forward to coming out,” said Kuester.

Monday was a busy day of recovery, with electric and phone companies working at the site to get the temporary clubhouse up and running.

Owners say that they were also visited by hundreds of residents showing their support, and say that the community support has made the entire process that much easier.

“It’s amazing. We had the mayor of St. James call today, said that they’re here for us and they’ll help us with anything we need. It’s been a nonstop stop of traffic out here of people coming out saying they can’t wait to see us open and they’ll be here supporting us all they can,” said Kuester.

