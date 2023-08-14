St. James Golf Course Clubhouse destroyed by fire

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. James Golf Course Clubhouse burned down Saturday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the golf course, they were awoken in the middle of the night to a phone call saying that the clubhouse was on fire.

After the dust settled, here remains what's left of the St. James Golf Course Clubhouse. (St. James Golf Course Facebook Page)

When they pulled up to the golf course, they were met by six different fire departments attempting to put the fire out.

They continued by saying that the golf course will stay open, but they will be working out of a temporary office.

