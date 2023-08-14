Your Photos
St. James Golf Course Clubhouse destroyed by fire

The St. James Golf Course Clubhouse burned down Saturday evening.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. James Golf Course Clubhouse burned down Saturday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the golf course, they were awoken in the middle of the night to a phone call saying that the clubhouse was on fire.

The St. James Golf Course Clubhouse burned down Saturday evening.
The St. James Golf Course Clubhouse burned down Saturday evening.(St. James Golf Course Facebook Page)
After the dust settled, here remains what's left of the St. James Golf Course Clubhouse.
After the dust settled, here remains what's left of the St. James Golf Course Clubhouse.(St. James Golf Course Facebook Page)

When they pulled up to the golf course, they were met by six different fire departments attempting to put the fire out.

They continued by saying that the golf course will stay open, but they will be working out of a temporary office.

