Summer’s Back: Warm, humid weather will return

After a couple of cool, rainy days, we are going to quickly return to a warmer, more summerlike weather pattern this week. We are also tracking a cold front that will have the potential to bring a few strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday and Wednesday night. After that, the heat is on with temperatures and humidity climbing through the weekend. Highs will likely reach the upper 80s to low 90s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Showers and clouds will gradually move out from west to east this afternoon as our latest system exits the region. It will be a bit cooler again today with highs only reaching the upper 60s; some places that do get a bit more sunshine could climb into the low 70s. Tonight will be clear and cool with temps dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s. Patchy dense fog is possible late tonight into Tuesday morning.

The rest of this week and especially the upcoming weekend will feel a lot more like summer. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wednesday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We are tracking a cold front that is expected to move across the region late Wednesday into Wednesday night. This front, combined with Wednesday’s heat and humidity, could spark a few strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. As of right now, it looks like the best chance of severe storms will be along and northeast of the Minnesota River, but that could change depending on the speed and timing of the front. Stay tuned; the weather team will have updates and more specific details as we get closer.

After the front passes, we will enjoy a cooler, more comfortable day Thursday. After that, the heat and humidity will return in a very big way. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, hot and humid with high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s.

