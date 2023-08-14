Superior School Board member resigns following criminal charges

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior School Board member who was charged with election fraud has resigned.

That announcement coming from the board during their Monday night meeting

Steven Stupak had felony charges filed against him in July.

He is accused of committing voter fraud, claiming he lives in Superior, when his tax records indicate he lives in Duluth.

Since the charges, there has been growing pressure from the public for Stupak to step down.

The Superior School board voted to approve the decision Monday.

