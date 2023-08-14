Turning a tragedy into saving lives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”It is amazing. Something tragic happened. Something positive comes out.”

“Yes, and thank you. Thank you.” “Hopefully, we can save some lives,” said Terry Larsen.

In October of 2022, 19-year-old Faith Ann Larsen was playing basketball when she fell and suffered a cardiac arrest.

“They didn’t have an AED handy and were waiting for the rescue team to come. They did get her heart started, but it was a long time before her heart got to start and due to lack of oxygen, she never recovered,” said Terry Larsen

After this, family and friends decided to turn it into something positive, in Faith’s honor.

“We re here today for communities to get some AED’s out there and then we want to help with CPR training and with some parts and replacement parts and things of that nature, and just trying to do some good for the community here,” said Terry Larsen.

An automated external defibrillator, or AED, is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

The $7,000 this group raised pays for the 10 AEDs going to schools and centers around the area.

“Four to Maple River, three to the East Chain Activity Center, and three over to the Nicollet Public Schools.”

Area business are also on board.

“It was something so heartfelt and positive for her family, and I feel like to have something to look back on versus the tragedy that we all know. And so, it was just something positive there,” said Riley Hiller.

“Behalf of ADM, I’m incredibly pleased that we’re going to be able to match the funds that were raised by this group of friends to be used to, you know, AEDs and education,” said Scott Smith.

“I’m just so happy they’re all here it’s a lot. It just did not have to be like this, but it is. But we’re doing good, so I couldn’t ask for more,” said Terry Larsen.

