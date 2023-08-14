Two young ladies start ‘Forever Flowers’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two young girls have turned their passion for all things flowers into a booming business. A seven and nine-year-old have started a business in March called, Forever Flowers and they are in studio to talk about everything there is to know about it.

