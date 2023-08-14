Your Photos
United Way school supply drive starts Monday

Greater Mankato Area United Way is taking donations to make sure backpacks are full of supplies for all students in need.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way is taking donations to make sure backpacks are full of supplies for all students in need.

Beginning Mon., Aug. 14, you can drop off school supplies anytime at multiple drop-off locations, including Erbert & Gerbert’s in Mankato, North Mankato, and St. Peter, as well as The Mankato Family YMCA, North Mankato Taylor Library, Snell Motors, and Lake Crystal Area Rec Center.

The school supply drive runs until Aug. 25.

Supplies that are needed include Colored pencils, markers, and glue sticks.

