VINE awarded grant for implement age-friendly community

FILE - VINE Faith In Action was awarded the grant by the MN Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Age-Friendly MN Council, which aims to form collaborative efforts between Mankato and North Mankato, which would create more inclusive communities for older adults (Source: file photo)
By Hal Senal
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith In Action has been given the green light to implement a new age-friendly community.

The non-profit organization was awarded the grant by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Age-Friendly MN Council, which aims to form collaborative efforts between Mankato and North Mankato, which would create more inclusive communities for older adults.

VINE will meet with community leaders on Wed., Aug. 16, in the hopes to coordinate a collaborative effort between the two cities by jointly adopting and implementing the AARP Age-Friendly Framework.

The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities was founded in 2012 to aid local and state governments in addressing upcoming shifts in demographics wherein the population of older adults is projected to surpass that of the youth by 2034 for the first time in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The AARP network is comprised of towns, cities, counties, and states determined to improve quality of life for people of all ages, especially older adults.

In 2019, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz initiated these efforts by putting into action an Executive Order aimed at propelling the state towards more age-friendly communities.

Representatives from the City of Mankato and North Mankato, Greater Mankato Growth, Region 9, the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato Clinic, Open Door Heath Center, Blue Earth and Nicollet County Public Health, Mankato Community Education, Mankato Area Foundation, Chesley Center on Aging and local officials have all been invited to participate in VINE’s in this effort, which will be guided by a “hired consultant.”

The group will meet to kick-off the project on Aug. 16 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the VINE Adult Community Center.

More information about AARP’s Age-Friendly Communities can be found online.

