City Center Plaza westbound lane to temporarily close Thursday

Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, the westbound lane of Civic Center Plaza (between South...
Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, the westbound lane of Civic Center Plaza (between South Riverfront Drive and Second Street) will be temporarily closed.(KSWO)
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, the westbound lane of Civic Center Plaza (between South Riverfront Drive and Second Street) will be temporarily closed.

A local utility company will be accessing a utility hole. The lane is expected to reopen later in the day (weather permitting).

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

