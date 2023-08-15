City Center Plaza westbound lane to temporarily close Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, the westbound lane of Civic Center Plaza (between South Riverfront Drive and Second Street) will be temporarily closed.

A local utility company will be accessing a utility hole. The lane is expected to reopen later in the day (weather permitting).

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

