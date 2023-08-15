Your Photos
City of Goodhue looks for solutions to police department resignations

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GOODHUE, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Goodhue provided answers Monday night after the entire police department resigned the week prior.

The city will have a full department until August 24. In the meantime, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department has taken over current cases and the city is considering outsourcing resources from the county.

“I have been in contact with Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department and have a meeting set up this week, if that is the direction the council wants us to go,” mayor Ellen Anderson Buck said.

However, outsourcing these essential resources does not have every resident at ease.

“I would prefer to see them hire police here in town instead of outsourcing them,” resident Lydia Strusz said.

The mayor explained the city would love to rebuild the department, but being competitive is going to be difficult.

“As far as police chief Smith, I can’t make comments on what he said. We’re going to do our very best to be competitive and to get police officers to come here,” Buck stated.

According to the mayor, prior to the chief’s resignation, the city gave him a $13,000 raise, but this wasn’t enough.

“As much as I like Goodhue County, I think that we’re going to have to really start looking at restructuring this police department,” council member Chris Smith.

The council assured everyone the city will continue to be covered, but community member Roxanne Fisher said it won’t be the same.

“We just don’t have that protection. Our officers were very visible, you just knew you needed them, and they would be there.

The city has until August 23 to decide whether it will pull resources from the sheriff’s department.

