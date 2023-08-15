Your Photos
Fatal Mankato crash on Madison Ave. under investigation

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatal crash in the Hilltop area of Mankato last night.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatal crash in the Hilltop area of Mankato last night.

Mankato Public Safety responded to a serious crash on Madison Avenue near Hope Street.

That crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

A portion of Madison Avenue was closed to traffic while officers reconstructed the scene.

Mankato Police say the Minnesota State Patrol has taken control over the investigation of this crash because it is fatal.

Authorities say they will release more information today about what happened and possible charges.

