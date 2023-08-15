Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

GoFundMe created for family of Minnesota man who died near the Boundary Waters

(Northern News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A fundraiser has been started for the family of a Marshall man whose body was found near a Cook County lake on Monday.

According to Northern News Now, authorities were able to identify the man as Justin Sperl of Marshall, Minnesota.

The GoFundMe was created to cover memorial and funeral costs.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/mr-justin-sperls-funeral?member=28785249&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
KEYC First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Extreme heat and humidity this week
He reportedly disclosed to hospital staff that he had been in a sexual relationship with her...
Mankato area man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Latest News

FILE - The Nicollet County Project Community Connect is taking place on Tuesday. The free event...
Nicollet County Project Community Connect event underway in St. Peter
Police Lights
Charges: Hinckley man was playing video games when 3-year-old son shot himself
Registration has opened for MCHS Hospice’s Camp Oz, a grief-support camp for children and...
Registration now open for MCHS grief-support camp for children and teens
The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Name of alleged suspect in fatal Madison Ave. crash identified