GoFundMe created for family of Minnesota man who died near the Boundary Waters

MARSHALL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A fundraiser has been started for the family of a Marshall man whose body was found near a Cook County lake on Monday.

According to Northern News Now, authorities were able to identify the man as Justin Sperl of Marshall, Minnesota.

The GoFundMe was created to cover memorial and funeral costs.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/mr-justin-sperls-funeral?member=28785249&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

