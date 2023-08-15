MCHS offers grief-support camp for children and teens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) is now providing an outlet for children and teenagers struggling to cope with grief.

Registration has opened for MCHS Hospice’s Camp Oz, a grief-support camp for children and teens, to be held on Sat., Oct. 7.

The camping event will last an entire day and will be held on Lake Washington in Madison Lake.

Young people, ages 6-18, who are grieving the passing of someone in their life, will be allowed to open up about their feelings of loss and participate in remembrance activities.

The event will also give young visitors the opportunity to connect with their peers who also have experienced a loss.

Other activities will include games, arts and crafts, music and dividing into “small groups” to share about their grief and loss.

Camp Oz is offered free of charge.

To register a child or teen for Camp Oz, visit MCHS by Sept. 27.

For more information about the camp, contact Petroske-Atkinson at or call the Hospice Department at 507-594-2989.

