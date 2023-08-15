Your Photos
Missing: 40-year-old Jasper man

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Morgan Nelson, age 40, please contact the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office at 507-825-1100.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Morgan Nelson, age 40. He last had contact with family the morning of Aug. 14 when he left his residence in Jasper, Minnesota without his cell phone.

His destination or direction of travel was unknown. He currently has a goatee/beard. He is driving a maroon 2004 Ford F150 truck with MN plate KSU034.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Morgan Nelson, age 40, please contact the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office at 507-825-1100.

