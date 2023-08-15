Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Utah mom brings infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty. (Credit: Torrey Scow/IG, Scow Family/YT, Wolf Entertainment/NBCUniversal, CNN Newsource)
By JEANNE MOOS
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Utah courtroom recently doubled as a nursery after a juror could not find anyone to watch her kids and had to bring her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her.

Torrey Scow says she was not excused from jury duty even though she had triplet babies and a toddler and no babysitter.

“I just knew it was gonna be a crap show so that’s why I’m like, ‘I’m gonna film some of this,’” she said.

Scow said she fed the kids “more snacks than they’ve ever had in their entire life to keep them quiet.”

At times, she said the triplets drowned out the judge’s questions to potential jurors but the worst was when they got tired of being in the wagon.

“That’s when they started screaming and they pooped,” she said.

Someone suggested the kids should also have their boxes ticked for their first jury duty summons.

A nice officer did supply them with toys and after about two and a half hours, they were dismissed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
KEYC First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Extreme heat and humidity this week
He reportedly disclosed to hospital staff that he had been in a sexual relationship with her...
Mankato area man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the...
LIVE: Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Charles McGonigal, former special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in...
Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher
FILE - Sage Steele speaks at the 15th annual High School Athlete of the Year Awards in Marina...
Sage Steele leaves ESPN after settling her lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine comments