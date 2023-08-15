Nicollet County Project Community Connect event underway in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County project Community Connect is taking place on Tuesday.

The free community event offers a wide range of information including financial assistance, and medical and dental services.

Open Door Health Center will be providing free vaccines for children.

The goal is to become a one-stop for people who might be struggling.

According to their website, the project will closely mirror the Mankato-based Project Community Connect.

The idea is to now bring the Nicollet County residents’ resources closer to home.

The event runs from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.