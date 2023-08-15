Nicollet County Project Community Connect event underway in St. Peter
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County project Community Connect is taking place on Tuesday.
The free community event offers a wide range of information including financial assistance, and medical and dental services.
Open Door Health Center will be providing free vaccines for children.
The goal is to become a one-stop for people who might be struggling.
According to their website, the project will closely mirror the Mankato-based Project Community Connect.
The idea is to now bring the Nicollet County residents’ resources closer to home.
The event runs from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center.
