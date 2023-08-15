Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Nicollet County Project Community Connect event underway in St. Peter

The Nicollet County Project Community Connect is taking place on Tuesday. The free event offer...
The Nicollet County Project Community Connect is taking place on Tuesday. The free event offer a wide range of information including financial assistance, and medical and dental services.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County project Community Connect is taking place on Tuesday.

The free community event offers a wide range of information including financial assistance, and medical and dental services.

Open Door Health Center will be providing free vaccines for children.

The goal is to become a one-stop for people who might be struggling.

According to their website, the project will closely mirror the Mankato-based Project Community Connect.

The idea is to now bring the Nicollet County residents’ resources closer to home.

The event runs from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
KEYC First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Extreme heat and humidity this week
He reportedly disclosed to hospital staff that he had been in a sexual relationship with her...
Mankato area man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Registration has opened for MCHS Hospice’s Camp Oz, a grief-support camp for children and...
MCHS offers grief-support camp for children and teens
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatal crash in the Hilltop area of...
UPDATE: 66-year-old man killed in Madison Ave. crash Monday night identified
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatal crash in the Hilltop area of...
Fatal Mankato crash on Madison Ave. under investigation