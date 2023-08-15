Nicollet football gearing up for the season under second-year head coach Cory Jans

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet Raiders are bringing in some new additions to the team this season.

“We have a lot of shake up. We’re missing a lot of guys we had last year starting on the offensive defensive line and then I’ve also been fortunate enough to bring on two more assistant coaches onto this staff. They’re brand new but they’ve brought a lot of energy and have been really great for us so far so we’re looking forward to what they can bring to the table” said head coach Cory Jans.

Although the team lost quite a few players from last year, the team chemistry hasn’t been an issue in the first week of practice.

“Like just knowing everyone and how they are what they do on the team it just all builds with each other and everyone just plays great that way” said Conner Martens.

Some of the keys once camp starts include installing both offensive and defensive schemes, and the Raiders will rely on players versatility to put them in the best position to be successful.

“It’s a new learning responsibility different things different people different roles and positions like that’ said Martens.

Offensively, the team is utilizing a new QB1 to keep defenses on their toes.

“I feel good I’ve done it in the past freshman year a little bit and sophomore year a little bit so I feel pretty comfortable” said Trenton Haeemeier.

For a young team, the coaching staff is relying on those older players to bring everyone else along.

“I think our senior class has done a pretty good job of setting the tone and letting guys know where we are at and our expectations and accountability on those types of things and you know there’s a couple sophomores that have stepped up leadership wise and gotten guys on time and gotten guys active on drills and its been really good to see” said Jans.

Nicollet opens their season on the road Thursday, August 31st at Houston.

