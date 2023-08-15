Showers, t-storms return Wed. night ahead of hot & humid conditions next week

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return late Wednesday night ahead of summer-time heat and humidity returning for next week.

Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with light winds. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Tonight will remain mostly clear and comfortable with winds increasing up to 15 mph as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be on the hotter side with mostly sunny skies sticking around throughout most of the day. Temperatures are expected to hover in the upper-80s with winds becoming strong up to 25 mph and gusts reaching up to 35 mph at times. Skies will become partly cloudy through the evening hours ahead of showers and thunderstorms expected to return to the area late Wednesday night. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with large hail and/or damaging winds possible. Showers and thunderstorms will clear out through the late night hours leaving behind mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be our final day with pleasant conditions. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper-70s, with some areas in the low-80s as winds reach up to 15 mph throughout the day. Thursday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s by Friday morning.

Temperatures will start to slowly heat up heading into the weekend, starting with Friday. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph. Friday night will continue with quiet conditions and mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the upper-60s and low-70s by Saturday morning.

This weekend is when both the heat and humidity will start to return to the area. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the weekend with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be breezy on Saturday, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times, but lighter on Sunday only reaching up to 15 mph. Both Saturday and Sunday nights will remain quiet and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-60s and low-70s.

Heat and humidity will continue through a majority of next week. Temperatures are expected to hover in the mid to upper-90s across the area with heat index values likely in the upper-90s and just over 100 degrees. We may see a few heat related warnings and/or advisories issued throughout next week due to the expected heat and humidity returning to the area. Winds will not be of much help as they are projected to range between 5 and 15 mph. We will have little to no rain throughout the week with only an isolated storm chance possible on Tuesday afternoon, otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny. Overnight conditions will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy at times as temperatures remain warm, dipping into upper-60s and low-70s.

Temperatures will start to decrease by the end of next week despite staying in the 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

