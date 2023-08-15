Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Storms Wednesday; a hot, steamy weekend ahead

Triple digit heat index possible this weekend
KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunny, warm weather has returned, and temperatures will continue to climb as we roll toward the weekend. We are tracking a cold front that has the potential to bring a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday into Wednesday night. After a brief break from the heat on Thursday, we are looking forward to a possible heatwave this weekend. High temps in the 90s combined with high humidity could send the heat index into the triple digits Saturday, Sunday and beyond.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be warmer, windy, and more humid with a chance of scattered strong severe thunderstorms. A cold front will move in from the northwest late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Ahead of the front, a strong southerly wind will bring heat and humidity into our region. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday afternoon. Thunderstorms will develop along the front across northern and central Minnesota by mid to late afternoon and move southeastward into the evening. As of now, it appears that the  best chance of thunderstorms will be north and east of the Mankato area, but one or two isolated strong severe storms will be possible across southern Minnesota. It appears the primary severe threat will be damaging straight-line wind gusts. Stay tuned and stay weather aware Wednesday. The weather team is watching closely and will have updates as storms develop.

After the front passes, we will get a brief break from the heat and humidity on Thursday. It will actually be a really nice day with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

That will change quickly by the weekend, as we are headed into what could be one of the warmest spells of weather we’ve had so far this summer. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s combined with dew points in the 70s will send the heat index or “feels like” temperature into the triple digits starting Saturday and continuing into early next week. At this point, it looks like this will definitely be a weekend for the pool, the lake, or running through the sprinkler — anything cool. This could be a dangerous heat wave. Stay tuned… the First Alert Weather Team will have updates as we get closer.

Stay connected with the latest weather updates using the KEYC First Alert weather app available for free in your app store.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
KEYC First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Extreme heat and humidity this week
He reportedly disclosed to hospital staff that he had been in a sexual relationship with her...
Mankato area man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Latest News

Showers and thunderstorms expected to return Wednesday night ahead of summer-time heat,...
Showers, t-storms return Wed. night ahead of hot & humid conditions next week
Showers and thunderstorms expected to return Wednesday night ahead of summer-time heat,...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-15-2023
KEYC First Alert Weather
Weather Photos
KEYC First Alert Weather
Summer’s Back: Warm, humid weather will return