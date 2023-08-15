Storms Wednesday; a hot, steamy weekend ahead

Sunny, warm weather has returned, and temperatures will continue to climb as we roll toward the weekend. We are tracking a cold front that has the potential to bring a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday into Wednesday night. After a brief break from the heat on Thursday, we are looking forward to a possible heatwave this weekend. High temps in the 90s combined with high humidity could send the heat index into the triple digits Saturday, Sunday and beyond.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be warmer, windy, and more humid with a chance of scattered strong severe thunderstorms. A cold front will move in from the northwest late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Ahead of the front, a strong southerly wind will bring heat and humidity into our region. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday afternoon. Thunderstorms will develop along the front across northern and central Minnesota by mid to late afternoon and move southeastward into the evening. As of now, it appears that the best chance of thunderstorms will be north and east of the Mankato area, but one or two isolated strong severe storms will be possible across southern Minnesota. It appears the primary severe threat will be damaging straight-line wind gusts. Stay tuned and stay weather aware Wednesday. The weather team is watching closely and will have updates as storms develop.

After the front passes, we will get a brief break from the heat and humidity on Thursday. It will actually be a really nice day with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

That will change quickly by the weekend, as we are headed into what could be one of the warmest spells of weather we’ve had so far this summer. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s combined with dew points in the 70s will send the heat index or “feels like” temperature into the triple digits starting Saturday and continuing into early next week. At this point, it looks like this will definitely be a weekend for the pool, the lake, or running through the sprinkler — anything cool. This could be a dangerous heat wave. Stay tuned… the First Alert Weather Team will have updates as we get closer.

