‘Venture Upward’ with home-based learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After the pandemic, homeschooling has gained a lot of popularity. However, finding the right place to send your kids to isn’t always easy. Jessica Breuer is in to share why Venture Upward is the right place for your kids.

For more infotmation, check out their website at https://ventureupward.org/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.