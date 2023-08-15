Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘Venture Upward’ with home-based learning

Jessica Breuer is in to share why Venture Upward is the right place for your kids.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After the pandemic, homeschooling has gained a lot of popularity. However, finding the right place to send your kids to isn’t always easy. Jessica Breuer is in to share why Venture Upward is the right place for your kids.

For more infotmation, check out their website at https://ventureupward.org/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
KEYC First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Extreme heat and humidity this week

Latest News

Today is National Relaxation Day, a day meant to reward our mind and body.
National Relaxation Day with Menari
The team from Massad’s is here to tell us how to elevate the dish.
Elevating corn on the cob with Massad’s
You can find Krier Carriage House Suite on Facebook for booking information.
No need to go far to get away
The team from Massad’s is here to tell us how to elevate the dish.
Elevating corn on the cob with Massad’s