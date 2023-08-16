Air quality alert issued for all of MN Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota beginning Thursday. The alert will take effect at midnight on Thursday, Aug. 17, and lasts until 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. The affected area includes Mankato, the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Winona, Ortonville, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south across central Canada and towards Minnesota on Wednesday. A strong cold front will bring this smoke across the entire state on Thursday. Smoke will reach the border around midnight on Thursday, the Twin Cities around noon, and southern Minnesota by 3 p.m.

This smoke will be heavy and air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) AQI category for much of eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high for most of the day. Winds will become southerly Friday afternoon and smoke will begin to retreat away from Minnesota and disperse. Air quality should improve below alert levels by late Friday.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, across northeast and east central Minnesota. This area includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Bemidji, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac. In the red area, everyone should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across western and southern Minnesota. This area includes Mankato, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Winona, Ortonville, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, and the tribal nation of Upper Sioux. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.