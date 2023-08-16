Your Photos
BECHS to host South Front Street pub crawl

The twist includes stops at Blue Bricks, Ummie’s and The Square Deal; each with its own musical past and stories to tell.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Aug. 16, 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is hosting a unique historic walking tour of the 400 and 500 blocks of Mankato’s South Front Street Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. This isn’t any ordinary walking tour, the twist includes stops at Blue Bricks, Ummie’s and The Square Deal; each with its own musical past and stories to tell.

In addition to free appetizers and great drink specials at each business, the historic walking tour with a twist will include a glimpse into the history of each business, along with their buildings and musical past. Tickets are $25 for Historical Society members, $30 for non-members. Ticket price does not include the cost of drinks. Drink purchases are not required to participate. Attendees must be over 21 and show photo ID. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tickets available online at www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com or visit the Blue Earth County History Center at 424 Warren Street in Mankato. For more information, please call 507-345-5566.

