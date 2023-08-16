Eagle Lake water may be temporarily discolored as water tower returns to service

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Eagle Lake says residents may see their tap water discolored for the time being, but it is not harmful.

City officials say the newly rehabbed water tower is now back online for residents as of Tuesday.

According to city staff, some residents have called in with reports of yellow or brown water still coming out of their faucets.

Officials believe work on the water tower may have disturbed mineral deposits in the ground.

According to officials, the deposits are not harmful and that the discoloration is temporary.

The city asks anyone who may have discolored water to contact City Hall during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

