Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – According to a press release, Gov. Tim Walz is planning to announce Wednesday that tax rebate checks of up to $1,300 will begin this week.

The Walz administration states that more than two million payments will be sent between now and September, aiming to support families during back-to-school season.

Direct deposit payments will go out first, followed by paper checks.

The amount that will go back into your bank account depends on your gross income in 2021.

The funds come from legislation that passed the state legislature and was signed by the governor in May.

According to the press release, the payments include:

-$520 for married couples filing a joint 2021 income or property tax return with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less

-$260 for all other individuals with 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less

-Another $260 for each dependent, up to three dependents

