Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gov. Walz to announce tax rebate checks will begin this week

(Quinn Gorham)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – According to a press release, Gov. Tim Walz is planning to announce Wednesday that tax rebate checks of up to $1,300 will begin this week.

The Walz administration states that more than two million payments will be sent between now and September, aiming to support families during back-to-school season.

Direct deposit payments will go out first, followed by paper checks.

The amount that will go back into your bank account depends on your gross income in 2021.

The funds come from legislation that passed the state legislature and was signed by the governor in May.

According to the press release, the payments include:

-$520 for married couples filing a joint 2021 income or property tax return with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less

-$260 for all other individuals with 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less

-Another $260 for each dependent, up to three dependents

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as Kaylee Lynette Richmond, 18, of Mankato. According to the Blue...
UPDATE: Vehicular homicide charges filed in connection with fatal Mankato crash
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
Three people are charged in Watonwan County after allegedly stealing a car and keys from a...
Charges filed after theft from Mankato dealership
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges
KEYC First Alert Weather Day: Extreme heat
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Extreme heat and humidity this week

Latest News

A cold front will bring a chance for severe storms Wednesday night along with wildfire smoke,...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 8-16-2023
Greater Mankato Area United Way will be hosting its 2023 Campaign Kickoff at its third annual...
United Way’s ‘Scoops for a Cause’ kicks off Saturday
Jake Larson, or Papa Jake, has captured the heart of over 620 thousand TikTok followers.
Viral TikTok star and D-Day veteran returns home to Owatonna
The free community event offered a wide range of information including financial assistance,...
Nicollet County hosts first Project Community Connect