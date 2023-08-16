Habitat for Humanity prepares new home for St. Peter family

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity is helping a family of four get a home that is safe and affordable. The Walton family will be the 34th Habitat Family helped by homeownership in St. Peter.

“I can’t wait to have all my kids under one roof us during our holidays together. My brothers and sisters coming down and we just be under one big roof during holidays together again,” said new home owner, Terry Walton.

“Yeah, that’s, you know, the most fulfilling part of the job is to to see the impact that it is that it has on our families and especially the kids that are in those families and the impact that it makes on their life growing up, so very fulfilling part of the job,” said Executive Director, Sandra Herman.

Habitat for Humanity has collaborated with the building trades class from St. Peter High School and the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership in order to get the family settled before and during their move.

“It’s a great coordination between the two so that the kids get the experience and we’re also doing good for the community at the same time,” said teacher Scott Robinson.

The building trades class is a hands on curriculum that teaches students about building houses and gives them hands on experience.

“There are resources. Tap into those resources. Don’t give up, mate, I was not told I was qualified the first time and I reapplied because I kept working on what I needed to do. And the second time I qualified and I’m keeping everything where I need to be so I continue to be able to go through this journey doing my own home,” said Walton.

The house will be ready for the Walton family to move in in the summer of 2024.

