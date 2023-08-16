Your Photos
Habitat for Humanity supports Hawaii

For those who want to donate or get more involved in Hawaii’s restoration process, check out Hawaii Habitat for Humanity’s website.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Habitat for Humanity chapter is fundraising in support of those affected by Hawaii’s wildfires.

Minnesota joined the national Habitat for Humanity effort in gathering donations and organizing volunteer efforts once they’re needed. The organization says that the wildfires destroyed all ten homes that Habitat for Humanity had built in the area, and the organization wants to aid in the recovery effort.

For those who want to donate or get more involved in Hawaii's restoration process, check out Hawaii Habitat for Humanity's website.

